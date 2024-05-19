Dubai, UAE – The Emirati Human Resources Development Council, in collaboration with Al Ghurair and Amana Group, proudly announced the offering of 50 private sector job opportunities to Emiratis during a highly successful Career Open Day held at the Al Khawaneej Majles.

The event attracted a diverse audience of Emirati job seekers eager to explore new career opportunities. The partnership with Al Ghurair and Amana Group underscored a shared commitment to supporting Emirati career development and economic growth.

His Excellency Engineer Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, said: “This event is a testament to our ongoing efforts to provide meaningful private sector career opportunities for Emiratis and to collaborate with esteemed organizations that share our vision for national talent development.”

“We are committed to building partnerships that empower making the private sector the destination of choice for Emiratis, and we believe that any initiative is as strong as the partners who join forces to achieve it. We thank Al Ghurair and Amana Group for their efforts and look forward to these initiatives delivering on our wise leadership’s vision of Emiratisation in the private sector.”

The Career Open Day featured a range of activities, including on-the-spot interviews and networking opportunities with industry professionals. Attendees had the chance to learn about the diverse career paths available within Al Ghurair and Amana Group, spanning sectors such as finance, construction, and project management.

Representatives from Al Ghurair and Amana Group expressed their enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting the importance of investing in local talent to drive the UAE’s economic progress.

"At Al Ghurair, we're committed to being part of building the UAE's future, and Emirati talent is at the heart of that strategy," said Suhrid Chaudhuri, Executive Vice President – Organisational Development & Talent. "This Career Open Day goes beyond recruitment. It's a commitment to fostering a pipeline of Emirati leaders by directly connecting them with growth opportunities within Al Ghurair."

Maryam​​​​ Sultan Al Zaabi, Nationalization Director at Amana said: “Partnering with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Al Ghurair aligns perfectly with our mission to contribute to the development of a skilled and dynamic workforce in the UAE. We are excited to welcome new Emirati talents into our teams.”

It is worth mentioning that the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.

The Emirati Human Resources Development Council continues to champion initiatives that promote the employment and professional development of Emiratis, ensuring that they have access to rewarding private sector career opportunities within leading organizations.