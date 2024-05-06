From its Doha hub- Hamad International Airport – ‘World’s Best Airport’ as voted by Skytrax in 2024 – Qatar Airways flies to over 170 destinations

Dubai, UAE – Qatar Airways, an unprecedented seven-time winner of the ‘World’s Best Airline’ award, has captured the spotlight on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, with a stunning holographic display of Sama, the airline’s second-generation AI-powered digital human cabin crew. This innovative display, along with a cutting-edge stand featuring multi-sensory-rich experiences showcased the airline’s technological prowess, captivating crowds at the biggest travel and tourism event in the Middle East.

Powered by advanced conversational AI, Sama engaged with ATM’s attendees, effortlessly demonstrating her knowledge on Qatar Airways’ diverse operations. The digital human cabin crew, designed to enable personalised travel experiences, will continue to evolve over time to improve responses through passenger interactions in the airline's immersive platform, QVerse.

In addition to the introduction of Sama, the multiple award-winning airline unveiled its innovative experience stand, offering enthusiastic crowds advanced immersive experiences. From virtual reality (VR) tours to the revolutionary multi-sensory pod, Qatar Airways’ latest technological advancements continue to enthral visitors at ATM 2024, offering them a unique way to explore the interiors of the airline’s state-of-the-art the fleet, as well as the exceptional luxury and comfort of the award-winning Qsuite.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Qatar Airways is thrilled to return this year to ATM Dubai with Sama 2.0, who not only represents the cutting-edge of digital innovation in human interaction but also enhances the travel experience for all our passengers. As a multiple award-winning airline, this aligns perfectly with our commitment to exceeding expectations, offering both experts and travellers unparalleled, innovative interactions that resonate with them.”

Earlier this year, the national carrier of the State of Qatar announced several route launches and resumptions, as well as a significant increase in flight frequencies to meet the growing travel demand and enhance the airline’s global network comprising of more than 170 destinations.

Qatar Airways will start operating flights and resume services to the following destinations this summer:

Democratic Republic of Congo: Inaugural flight to Kinshasa on 1 June 2024 (triangle with Luanda)

Uzbekistan: Inaugural flight to Tashkent on 2 June 2024

Portugal: Lisbon resumption on 6 June 2024

Italy: Resumption of flights to Venice on 12 June 2024

Germany: Inaugural flight to Hamburg on 1 July 2024

Additionally, the national carrier of the state of Qatar will operate to the following destinations throughout the summer season:

Adana: three weekly flights between 09 June and 25 August 2024.

Antalya: five weekly flights between 30 May and 31 August 2024.

Bodrum: three weekly flights between 07 June and 19 August 2024.

Marrakech: seven weekly flights between 01 April and 26 October 2024.

Mykonos: four weekly flights between 07June and 07 September 2024.

Sarajevo: seven weekly flights between 01 June and 29 September 2024.

Trabzon: five weekly flights between 07 June and 24 August 2024.

Destinations served by Qatar Airways will receive the following year on year flight frequency this summer:

Almaty - increased from seven weekly flights to 14

Baku - increased from seven weekly flights to 12

Bangkok - increased from 35 weekly flights to 38

Casablanca - increased from four weekly flights to seven

Copenhagen – increased from four weekly flights to seven

Dusseldorf - increased from seven weekly flights to 11

Hanoi - increased from 12 weekly flights to 21

Barcelona – increased from 14 weekly flights to 21

Boston – increased from seven weekly flights to 10

Brussels – increased from seven weekly flights to 12

Kuala Lumpur – increased from seven weekly flights to 14

Malaga - increased from three weekly flights to seven in peak season (has also been extended to year-round)

Manchester – increased from 18 weekly flights to 21

Miami – increased from seven weekly flights to 10

New York (JFK) - increased from 14 weekly flights to 21

Nice – increased from four weekly flights to seven (to increase in May ahead of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix and Cannes Film Festival)

Oslo – increased from seven weekly flights to 14

Paris – increased from 21 weekly flights to 28

Rome – increased from 18 weekly flights to 21

Seoul – increased from seven weekly flights to eight

Tunis – increased from seven weekly flights to 10

Warsaw – increased from 10 weekly flights to 14

Qatar Airways invites all guests at ATM Dubai to visit its new stand and meet Sama 2.0 – the embodiment of exceptional service and hospitality – at Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, Stand ME1450 from 6-9 May 2024.

