Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, concluded its two-day International Conference “Towards a Sustainable Future”, and attended by Gulf Air country and airport managers.

The conference served as a dynamic platform for engaging in comprehensive discussions on a multitude of topics pertaining to the advancement of Bahrain's tourism sector. It provided a forum for exploring business developments within the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), as well as opportunities and prospects for attracting international events to the Kingdom. Furthermore, the conference fostered the exchange of experiences with key stakeholders in Bahrain's tourism and commercial sectors, facilitating constructive dialogue and direct communication among all participants. It played a significant role in promoting collaboration and synergy among members of the Commercial and operational divisions of Gulf Air.

Upon the successful culmination of the conference, Gulf Air organised an airport tour for the participants in collaboration with Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA). The tour showcased the state-of-the-art features of the new terminal of Bahrain International Airport, a proud recipient of numerous Skytrax International Awards. It also featured the exceptional amenities and services bestowed upon Golden Falcon passengers within the renowned Gulf Air Lounge, as well as the comprehensive array of services available to all transit halls at the airport. Additionally, country and airport managers received an in-depth presentation on cutting-edge facilities at the departure and arrival halls. These state-of-the-art spaces are meticulously equipped with the latest technological advancements, ensuring seamless experiences for travellers.

This annual conference underscores the national carrier’s commitment to excellence, collaboration, and growth, further enhancing its ability to achieve sustainable profitability and elevate Gulf Air passengers’ travel experience.

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East.



