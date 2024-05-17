ADNEC Group and Emirates Falconers' Club aim to enhance the events global profile

During the meeting, the strategic plan for developing the exhibition and increasing its competitiveness regionally and internationally was reviewed

Abu Dhabi: The Organising Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024 convened for a coordination meeting to assess the latest preparations for the upcoming event. Scheduled to be the largest edition in the exhibition's history, ADIHEX 2024 will take place under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club. The event will take place from 31st August to 8th September 2024 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

The upcoming edition of the exhibition is being organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers' Club. Anticipated to attract record participation, the event will feature major international companies specialising in the hunting and equestrian sectors, alongside those focused on sustainability and environmental initiatives.

During the meeting, ADNEC Group presented the exhibition development strategy in the presence of His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansoori, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers' Club, and His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, alongside several specialists from both parties.

His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansoori, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers' Club, said: "ADIHEX serves as a platform uniting major international companies to exhibit the latest technologies specialised in crucial sectors, alongside its significant role in showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the United Arab Emirates and its leadership in environmental sustainability.”

He elaborated that the strategic partnership between the Emirates Falconers Club and ADNEC Group will bolster the confidence of international exhibitors in the exhibition's new edition, fostering innovative display methods and offering increased opportunities for new exhibitors from around the world.

His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, unveiled the strategic vision for organising the twenty-first edition of the exhibition, emphasising ADNEC Group's commitment to hosting an extraordinary and unparalleled session in the exhibition's history. He highlighted that numerous initiatives and events, grounded in the principles of innovation and sustainability, will be launched alongside the exhibition.

Al Dhaheri explained that ADNEC Group will collaborate with all its partners in the public and private sectors to ensure the success of this significant national event. They aim to conduct it in a manner that aligns with the esteemed reputation and status of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in accordance with the aspirations of the wise leadership. Currently, efforts are underway to promote this event regionally and internationally to attract prominent exhibitors and international institutions specialising in hunting, equestrianism, and falconry from across five continents. They are fully committed to upholding international standards concerning environmental preservation and biodiversity.

ADNEC Group will persist in elevating the values and prestige of the exhibition, ensuring that it remains a global platform for cultural exchange. They aim to make it a beacon of excellence and innovation on the global stage, with the addition of diverse and new activities that further enhance its significance.

-Ends-