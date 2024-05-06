Dubai, UAE: – GE Vernova’s Gas Power business (NYSE: GEV) held the annual regional ‘Power Supplier Partnership Summit’ in Dubai, UAE, convening over 200 representatives from up to 135 organizations in person and virtually from across Europe, Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

The event featured insightful presentations and case studies, interactive discussions, and one-on-one meetings among senior representatives from GE Vernova and participating organizations. The themes covered revolved around safety, quality, power sector trends, challenges and opportunities, ideas on how to bridge gaps in the supply chain as various actors seek to decarbonize the region’s energy system while meeting growing demand, and more.

GE Vernova recognized select organizations with ‘Supplier Partnership Awards’ at the Summit for excellence in the areas of safety, quality, on-time delivery, competitiveness, and overall partnership. Nutronic, which is headquartered in the UAE, was among those honored under the ‘Competitiveness’ category for their efforts in a challenging inflationary environment.

Joseph Anis, President and CEO of GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), said, “As organizations and governments look to accelerate the energy sector’s transition to net zero, we recognize that no one company or actor can deliver the world’s growing needs for more reliable, affordable, and sustainable power alone. Strengthening our vast network of diverse suppliers is a critical part of our strategy to maintain operational agility and help deliver the high quality solutions that our customers are looking for reliably and on time. By organizing events such as this annual summit, we contribute towards nurturing the regional supply chain and driving forward national industrialization and economic diversification goals to create greater shared value in the power sector.”

GE Vernova spun-off from GE (NYSE: GE) and began trading as an independent company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 2, 2024. With approximately 55,000 wind turbines and 7,000 gas turbines, GE Vernova's technology base helps generate about 30% of the world's electricity and has a meaningful role to play in the energy transition.

GE Vernova has a long history in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with a presence here that spans back up to 90 years. The company has provided power generation, transmission, distribution, and digital solutions to support the development of the energy sector across the region. Its investments in the GCC include the GE Manufacturing and Technology Center campus in Saudi Arabia, the GE Kuwait Technology Center, and the Jebel Ali Service Center in the United Arab Emirates.

-Ends-

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerators. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. Supported by the Company’s purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy.

