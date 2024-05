The Emirate of Ajman witnessed a 7% increase in total tourism revenue in the first quarter of 2024, driven by a 3% rise in occupancy rates and a 9% growth in visitor numbers compared to the same period in 2023.

The average hotel stay duration also increased by 5%, according to a statement issued by the Ajman Tourism Development Department today, on the eve of its participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, taking place on May 6-9, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Department, according to the statement, aims to showcase Ajman's rich cultural heritage, events calendar, diverse tourism offerings, and the remarkable growth trajectory of the tourism sector, in addition to seeking strategic partners to enhance cooperation and strengthen Ajman's position as a leading global tourism destination.

In 2023, October recorded a 5% increase in tourism activity, leading to a significant 11% rise in visitor numbers. This increase in occupancy rates contributed to a 5% growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR). Consequently, total revenue increased by 11% on an annual basis.