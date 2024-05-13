Jeddah Historic District Program (JHD), under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, and Cruise Saudi, a fully-owned Public Investment Fund company, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help cruise visitors explore authentic sites of the historic district.

This agreement aligns with the ambitious development goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Central to the goals of both Jeddah Historic District Program and Cruise Saudi is preserving the area's distinctive cultural identity and historical landmarks while stimulating local economic growth.

This collaboration encourages local entrepreneurship and investment, drawing on the private sector's innovative capacities to enhance the visitor experience. This proactive involvement aims to boost job creation, foster small businesses, and promote sustainable economic activities that benefit the entire community, said a statement.

Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al-Issa, Director General of Jeddah Historic District Program, stated: “The tourism sector is experiencing growth and prosperity, which contributes to enhancing the Kingdom's presence on the global tourism map in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Our strategic partnership with Cruise Saudi is not only to drive economic growth but also to actively engage in the regeneration of the district. We are committed to protecting both the tangible and intangible heritage that earned the district its Unesco status, recognising its profound cultural impact. This partnership is pivotal in the strategic regeneration and sustainability of the district. With this alliance, we are dedicated to presenting Cruise Saudi tourists with an experience that inspires the visitors with the district's enriched heritage."

“Jeddah’s Historic District is one of our most popular Shorex destinations, and we continue to witness just how much international passengers enjoy exploring its unique historic sites through the tours and experiences we offer. This MoU represents our shared vision and marks an exciting new chapter, paving the way for collaborative efforts to draw even more visitors to this enchanting destination while protecting its heritage and authenticity,” stated Lars Clasen, CEO, Cruise Saudi. -TradeArabia News Service

