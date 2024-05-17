Riyadh: The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) announced the entry of the United Kingdom's (UK’s) flag carrier, British Airways, with direct flights linking London with Jeddah through Heathrow Airport. Starting November 4, the new flights will be operated by a fleet of Boeing 787s and will boost connectivity to the Kingdom with four flights per week, according to an ACP news release.



According to the statement, ACP chief executive Majid Khan and Jeddah Airports chief executive Eng. Mazen Johar explained that the return of the UK’s flag carrier to Jeddah, with new flights from London Heathrow, will further strengthen air connectivity from the capital.



With British Airways’ extensive network in the UK, Europe, and onwards to North America, travelers can experience the untouched wonders of Saudi Arabia through one of the world’s leading global carriers, further supporting the growth of our inbound tourism and aviation market.



British Airways’ chief commercial officer Colm Lacy said, "We have a long history of connecting families, friends, and businesses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with our home in London. There are significant opportunities for businesses in both countries, so we’re pleased we can re-build our connectivity and strengthen links between the two kingdoms."