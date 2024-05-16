Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), the official regulator and key enabler of Red Sea coastal tourism, has issued the first three licences for operators of the following tourist marinas: Al-Ahlam Marine in Jeddah and Jazan, and Red Sea Marina in Jeddah

A key Saudi entity, SRSA has been mandated to issue licences and permits for the navigational and marine tourism activities, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to develop a thriving coastal tourism sector.

Announcing the awarding of new licences, SRSA said this move was aimed at developing operational and technical procedures for marinas, enhancing the quality of services provided to tourists and visitors and preserving the marine environment as well as ensuring sustainability.

In addition to this, it will help regulate marine watercrafts operating model, and enable coastal tourism, in line with SRSA's objectives, it stated.

The Saudi regulator said the new licences were a significant step towards the development of coastal tourism in the kingdom, reflecting SRSA's commitment to enable navigational and marine tourism activities, by providing a suitable and safe environment for both local and international visitors, to make the Red Sea a leading global tourist destination.

This was achieved through field visits by SRSA to tourist marinas in Jeddah, Jazan, Al Laith and Yanbu as a proactive step to provide essential technical, administrative, and consultative support to grant licenses to marina operators, and ensure compliance with international standards.

It also ensures the readiness and suitability of these facilities to receive local and international visitors and tourists, it added.

