Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and Rabdan Academy, in cooperation with the ADNEC Group, will host the ISNR 2024 Conference that accompanies the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2024). The conference will take place from 21-22 May 2024 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Major General Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee for ISNR Abu Dhabi 2024, said: “The conference is a platform for leading experts in the fields of cyber and national security and crisis management to present working papers and reviews of the most important strategies for enhancing readiness and preparedness for the future. By also addressing the development of the capabilities of law enforcement forces, the conference complements the vital role played by the ISNR exhibition in enhancing security, ensuring community and civil protection, and displaying the latest innovations in the field of national security.”

His Excellency James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, highlighted the conference's dual thematic focus: firstly, on Policing and Crisis Management in the Era of Innovation, and secondly, on Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Security Technology. These themes address the unprecedented pace of innovation and technological advancement witnessed worldwide.

Morse also emphasized Rabdan Academy's commitment to the "ISNR 2024" conference, affirming its belief in the significant impact of such gatherings on both local and global security frameworks. He elaborated on the event's significance as a vital platform for addressing critical security and national defence issues, with a focus on fostering global stability.

Morse further noted that: ‘the conference will feature a distinguished line-up of CEOs, leaders, and experts spanning various sectors including policing, security, crisis management, and cybersecurity. These participants will deepen attendees' understanding and offer practical solutions to security challenges at local, regional, and global scales. The conference will facilitate the exchange of expertise and the forging of strategic partnerships among relevant institutions’.

His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "ISNR Abu Dhabi 2024 is a conference that will outline a strategic vision aimed at enhancing security innovation paths.

“The conference will review and assess global transformations, their impact on evolving national security concepts, and the need to update security strategies and policies. As a world-class platform, the event will host elite decision-makers and specialists from around the world to exchange views and insights about contemporary security challenges.”

The first day of the conference will feature discussions on topics relevant to policing and crisis management in the age of innovation, including, strategic alliances in global stability; the analysis of national security trends and the adoption of future strategies; innovation in evidence-based policing and police strategies; crisis management in the digital age; challenges and opportunities in the era of security innovation and measures to ensure sustainability in national security.

The second day of the conference will include several sessions on AI and the future of security technology that highlight cutting-edge developments in AI and their impact on enhancing police and crisis management practices. The agenda will also cover the role of AI in developing national security systems, international cooperation and the role of intelligence-based preparedness. Other issues that will be addressed include the value of AI in improving security levels and government strategies, innovative solutions in cybersecurity and their impact on regional and global stability, and new applications of AI across a range of security issues.

The conference is expected to include the announcement of various initiatives in research and development in the security and defence sectors, with the aim of providing recommendations to policy makers on specific defence and security issues related to the Middle East. The recommendations also aim to enhance understanding of the security dynamics in the region and help identify potential threats, opportunities and challenges.

With broad participation from relevant national and global institutions expected, the conference will also include roundtable discussions, panels, workshops and case studies addressing innovation, security, crisis management, police, national and cyber security, and other themes.

To register for the conference, visit:

https://cloudme02.infosalons.biz/reg/ISNR24AD/ConferenceVisitor/registration/welcome.

