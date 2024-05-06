Bridgestone MEA, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, participated in the Mobility Live ME 2024 showcasing its cutting-edge fleet solutions and sustainable practices. The event, which was held recently at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), focused on smart, sustainable transport and electric vehicles, attracting industry leaders to shed light on the global transition towards sustainability mobility.

During its participation, Bridgestone engaged in a thought-provoking panel discussion titled ‘Electrifying Mobility: Accelerating the Transition to Electric Fleets’, which was moderated by Umer Khan, Founder of BEV Ready, UAE. Berk Berksoy represented Bridgestone at the panel discussion as one of its key speakers, along with Claudio Aiardo from Carasti, Anuvrat Gaurav from Sellanycar.com, Sam Cabani from Stellantis, Ib Kimose from Autorola and Mohammed Hamza from Eurostar Rental.

Bridgestone, along with key industry players, participated in the panel discussion, highlighting vital aspects required for the transition to electric fleets in the region. During the panel, Berksoy pointed out the relevance of setting ambitious goals for electrifying fleet operations in order to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change challenges. In addition, he stressed the need for extensive investments in the development of charging infrastructure, while considering both challenges and opportunities in building a strong network of charging facilities.

The panel also explored Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), highlighting the significance of transitioning to electrification. Despite the initial cost involved, this shift can be highly beneficial, leading to long-term savings. Bridgestone, in particular, underscored the vital role of their expertise in TCO evaluation for those organisations weighing the economic impacts of adopting electric vehicles.

Furthermore, Bridgestone exhibited their innovative fleet optimisation and management solutions such as Webfleet and Toolbox allowing fleets to better manage their tyre operations as well as doing route optimisation, vehicle scheduling and predictive maintenance that collectively streamline operations and reduce costs. The panel further shed light on the significant role of government incentives and support in expediting the shift towards electric vehicles.

Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said: “At Bridgestone, we consider our efforts in promoting innovation as a significant step in the path towards a sustainable future. Our participation in Mobility Live ME 2024 exemplifies our dedication to integrating cutting-edge technologies that support the industry’s expansion along with safeguarding our planet. Our goal is to create a mobility landscape that is more sustainable while ensuring safe and efficient journey for individuals.”

During the event, Bridgestone further highlighted its commitment to enhancing the efficiency and environmental sustainability of the commercial vehicles industry. In their dedicated booth, the company spotlighted Webfleet, their globally trusted fleet management solution. Currently serving over 60,000 customers worldwide, Webfleet empowers transportation companies to significantly reduce their carbon footprint. By offering tools to assess emissions, monitor vehicle status in real time, and implement effective fuel reduction strategies, Bridgestone is at the forefront of driving technological innovations that align with the urgent needs of modern transportation.

Recently, Bridgestone launched Webfleet in the UAE, which is a strategic move to pave way for promoting data-driven mobility solutions that support Bridgestone’s E8 Commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Bridgestone further highlighted the key role of effective collaborations and partnerships in deploying electric vehicles and developing the necessary infrastructure. Furthermore, Bridgestone discussed its strategies to overcome common challenges including range anxiety and the limited availability of suitable electric vehicles, providing practical solutions for organisations undergoing this transition.

Bridgestone’s active participation and contributions at the event served as a reaffirmation of its unwavering commitment to spearheading sustainable mobility solutions. During the event, the company emphasised its constant focus on innovation and strategic collaborations aimed at ensuring a greener and more sustainable future in transportation.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact: