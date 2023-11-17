Sharjah UAE: Alef Group has successfully concluded its participation at the annual Water Energy Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2023, further solidifying its dedication to shaping a sustainable future within its community. The two-day event took place between November 15th - 17th, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Alef Group’s Chief Sales Officer, Jamal Al Shaweesh, took part in a discussion panel titled ‘Sustainability Challenges in Real Estate Markets and Urban Property Developments’.

Jamal commented, “Alef Group participated in this year’s WETEX and DSS 2023, provided insights on the future of sustainable urban development further. We believe that real estate developers, along with other stakeholders, have a great responsibility in acting as agents of change when it comes to shifting market and consumer perspectives with sustainable living.”

“At Alef Group, we are extremely dedicated to promoting a more environmentally conscious way of living for future generations and for the betterment of our world and continually look for opportunities such as WETEX and DSS 2023 as outlets for collaboration.” he continued.

-Ends-

About Alef Group:

The Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision.

Operating from its central hub in Sharjah UAE this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities destinations and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector. With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 10 billion asset base and extensive land bank Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group’s endeavors and to stay abreast of their latest developments please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae. You are also encouraged to engage with us on our social media platforms where we continuously share insights into our projects and community engagements: find us on LinkedIn (@AlefGroup) follow our Instagram feed (@AlefGroup) and subscribe to our YouTube channel (@AlefGroupLLC).