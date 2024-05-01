Abu Dhabi: MAKTABA, the Library Management Department within the Culture Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is offering an educational and entertaining programme for visitors at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) 2024. The programme encompasses an array of morning and evening activities, workshops, discussions, cultural challenges, and much more.

During ADIBF 2024, MAKTABA will host a session commemorating the career of the late Shaikha Al Muhairi, former Director of the Library Management Department of the Culture Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi. The session will highlight her contributions to enriching the cultural sector in the emirate and her efforts to promote reading among all segments of society, contributing to shaping the knowledge of new generations.

MAKTABA will also hold an awards ceremony to honour the schools that won the Library Pioneers Competition 2024, which aimed to encourage schools and students to visit public libraries in Abu Dhabi and get acquainted with the various activities, services, and events organised by MAKTABA across its branches and the Digital Library. In addition, there will be a ceremony honouring elite students who contributed to the Little Writer in the Big Book Competition’s ninth edition (Expo 2020), which aimed to encourage children to write and develop their literary skills.

Visitors to ADIBF will also enjoy various artistic and entertainment workshops, activities dedicated to people of determination, as well as dialogue sessions and reading workshops hosting a group of the most prominent writers in the country and the region.

For instance, the ‘Sustaining Knowledge’ dialogue session explores sustainability's significance in personal lives and its contribution to happier, more prosperous societies. The ‘Bibliotherapy’ workshop introduces bibliotherapy and how reading contributes to enhancing mental health, while the ‘Youth and Intellectual Security’ awareness workshop aims to explain intellectual security and how to safeguard young minds from external influences. In ‘Writing in the Age of AI’, participants will discuss means of leveraging technology for creative writing, while those joining the ‘What’s Cybersecurity?’ workshop will be introduced to the best practices for staying safe online.

