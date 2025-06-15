Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, and in the presence of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, the 58th Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship kicked off today (Sunday June 15, 2025) in Ajman. Hosted for the first time by the Ajman Tourism Development Department, the prestigious event is taking place at the Emirates Hospitality Centre and will continue through June 17, 2025.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi expressed his pride in Ajman hosting the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship for the first time, pointing out that the event has drawn the attention of the global sports community to the Emirate.

He stated, “This championship represents a pivotal opportunity to showcase Ajman’s remarkable organisational capabilities and highlight the Emirate’s rich cultural heritage and tourism appeal. Hosting such a major international event reflects the global sports community’s confidence in Ajman’s potential and infrastructure It is a key milestone in our broader strategy to position Ajman as a premier destination for world-class sporting events—driven by our robust tourism offerings and logistical strengths. This, in turn, will play a vital role in boosting the local economy, particularly the tourism and hospitality sectors.”

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Body Building and Fitness Federation, highlighted the UAE’s organising of the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship in Ajman as a significant addition to the UAE’s track record of professionally and uniquely conducting sports events. He also expressed his appreciation for the support and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, noting that it lays the foundation for the exceptional hosting of the ongoing championship in Ajman. He further emphasised that the event plays a key role in advancing the sport of bodybuilding across local, regional and global arenas. In addition, the event is expected to pave the way for a meaningful transition by fostering this sport as an integral part of the lifestyle while encouraging stronger and long-term participation in bodybuilding and fitness events in the future.

Furthermore, Sheikh Abdullah Al Sharqi pointed out that Ajman’s modern infrastructure, combined with the esteemed reputation of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, reflects the robust confidence in attaining continued success for Emirati sport. He also extended his best wishes to all athletes, encouraging them to embrace the championship’s spirit of healthy competition as they strive to realise their rightful ambitions.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General, Ajman Tourism Development Department, said: “This renowned championship offers us a significant platform to demonstrate our remarkable organisational capabilities and highlight Ajman’s leading tourism and cultural attractions. In addition, it serves as a major milestone in our continuous efforts to reinforce Ajman’s position as an ideal location to host major regional and international events while paving the way for sustainable local economic growth and advancing national development goals.”

The championship commenced with an official inauguration ceremony, which was hosted by Tourism Development Department, marking the beginning of competitions across various categories. These include Classic Bodybuilding (Juniors, Men, and Masters), Women’s Acrobatics, Women’s Artistic Fitness, Fit Model (Women, Juniors, and Masters), Men’s Fitness, Women’s and Masters Physique, Women’s Fit Model, Women’s Physique, Body Fitness (Women, Juniors, and Masters), Women’s Body Fitness, Women’s and Juniors Wellness, Open Fit Pairs, and Bikini (Juniors and Women).

The event serves as a thriving platform offering various opportunities to highlight Ajman’s organisational capabilities and exhibit its tourism and cultural assets. Furthermore, it exemplifies the robust collaboration between all stakeholders, especially Tourism Development Department and the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation. The move comes in line with the ambitious vision of the wise leadership to strengthen Ajman’s tourism and sports sectors to host championships and international events, further reinforcing the emirate’s standing as a global leader.

This championship marks a significant step in Ajman’s broader strategy to promote synergy between tourism and sports sectors, in line with the ambitious goal to position the emirate as one of the most sought-after destinations for major sporting events. Furthermore, the event underscores Ajman’s rapidly developing infrastructure, especially in tourism and logistics, which exemplifies its potential to host world-class gatherings while contributing to local economic growth, empowering the tourism and hospitality sector and opening new investment opportunities across these vital sectors.

