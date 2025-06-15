Manama, Bahrain - K-Soft, a YBA Kanoo Enterprise and leading provider of enterprise technology solutions, hosted an executive-level technology event in partnership with F5, a global leader in application security and delivery. The event took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay and welcomed senior representatives from Bahrain’s financial services, government, and aviation sectors.

The gathering underscored the critical role of public-private collaboration in advancing Bahrain’s national digital transformation and cybersecurity strategies. It focused on the future of secure application delivery in increasingly complex, multi-cloud environments, with discussions centered on real-world challenges and evolving best practices.

“This event reflects our commitment to supporting our clients with future-ready solutions and trusted advisory,” said Anas Kamaluddin, CEO of K-Soft. “We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and deeply value the collaboration with F5 in delivering real impact across key sectors.”

The strategic partnership between K-Soft and F5, established in Bahrain in 2009, continues to drive innovation and resilience across the Gulf. With over four decades of IT expertise and the support of the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group’s 135-year legacy, K-Soft remains a trusted partner to organizations navigating digital transformation across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

As Bahrain accelerates its investment in secure digital infrastructure, the role of advanced cybersecurity solutions has never been more vital. K-Soft and F5 reaffirmed their shared commitment to empowering clients with scalable, secure, and cost-effective technologies that support national ambitions for a resilient digital economy.

The event concluded with a strong message around the importance of collaboration, knowledge sharing, and ongoing innovation in building a secure digital ecosystem. As digitalization continues to serve as a cornerstone of Bahrain’s Vision 2030, cybersecurity remains essential to unlocking its full potential and ensuring sustainable, inclusive growth.