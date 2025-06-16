Dubai – UAE: The 4th CIS Islamic Banking and Finance Forum, organized by AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), commenced today at the Hyatt Regency, Regency Ballroom, in Tashkent. The event brought together prominent figures from the Islamic finance sector, including policymakers, industry leaders, and scholars, to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in Shariah-compliant finance.

The forum was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, H.E. Mr. Ahmed Farooq, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Uzbekistan. In his keynote address, he emphasized the growing importance of Islamic finance as an ethical and inclusive alternative to conventional banking. "Islamic finance, with its principles of risk-sharing, transparency, and asset-backing, is not just a religious obligation but a viable economic model that promotes financial justice," he stated. He also highlighted Pakistan's success in Islamic banking, where the sector now accounts for nearly 20% of the country's total banking assets, offering valuable lessons for emerging markets like Uzbekistan.

The event featured insightful sessions on Islamic FinTech, Sukuk, Takaful, and Ijarah, led by renowned experts. Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, reflected on the organization's two decades of service to the Islamic finance industry. "For the past 20 years, AlHuda CIBE has been at the forefront of developing Islamic banking, Takaful, and FinTech solutions. Our work in Sukuk and capital markets has laid the foundation for sustainable growth in the CIS region.

Esteemed speakers from across the CIS region and beyond will share their expertise on critical topics, including Islamic FinTech innovation, Sukuk development, Takaful solutions, and Shariah-compliant financial models. Industry leaders such as Mr. Nuriddin Lafizov (Alif Uzbekistan), Dr. Tamara Alqolaghassi (Capital Investment Holding Group), and Mr. Ravi Kiran Madiki (Royal Bullion Capital) will present cutting-edge perspectives, while panel discussions will explore opportunities for Islamic finance growth in Central Asia. Their insights aim to drive ethical finance forward in the region.

The event has garnered wide-ranging support and sponsorship from influential industry stakeholders. It is organized by AlHuda CIBE, with Royal Bullion Capital as the Gold Sponsor, Infoland as the Silver Sponsor, and AutoSoft Dynamics serving as the Technology Sponsor. The Uzbek Leasing International A.O. and Leasing Association of Uzbekistan also serving as the sponsor.

In addition, a robust lineup of event supporters has joined to amplify the forum's reach and credibility, including Uzbekistan Banking Association, Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association (AMFA), Azerbaijan Banking Association, Association of Microfinance Institutions (AMFI), Bahrain Association of Banks, Azerbaijan Fintech Association, Insurance Association of Uzbekistan, Fintech Association of Georgia, and the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA).

The media outreach of the event is further strengthened by the involvement of renowned media partners such as Proleo.io, BTCWire, Fintech Finance News, Startup News, The Blockopedia, Web3 Carnival, Threeway Studio, PayAiro, DeGen Summit, and Mizzle, ensuring global visibility and engagement.

The event also features the CIS Islamic Banking and Finance Awards 2025, celebrating excellence in Islamic banking, fintech innovation, Sukuk issuance, and Islamic microfinance. With its strategic focus, influential partners, and visionary agenda, the forum is set to become a milestone event for Islamic finance in the CIS region. For details, please contact: info@alhudacibe.com or visit https://www.alhudacibe.com/cis2025/index.php

