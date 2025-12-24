Dubai, UAE: The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), a flagship initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), expanded its intellectual presence and impact in 2025, both locally and globally. DIPW accomplished noteworthy milestones in 2025 that bolster its rich history, empower young talents, and nurture a new and inspiring generation of Arab writers and literary creators.

Launched in 2013, DIPW supports Emirati and Arab authors while driving intellectual and literary movements across the region and around the world. It operates in four key categories: creative writing, writer exchange, the ‘My Story’ competition, and translation, complemented by ongoing knowledge initiatives, including ‘Knowledge Lounge’ and ‘My Family is Reading’.

In 2025, DIPW engaged more than 102,000 participants worldwide, including over 85,000 youths from ages 10 to 35 in the UAE. Its impact extended to five countries besides the UAE, including Jordan, Egypt, Australia, Canada, and Germany, where numerous young participants benefited from insightful workshops, discussions, and reading circles.

In Germany alone, DIPW empowered 2,500 young, talented writers, coinciding with its participation at the Frankfurt International Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse), where a series of workshops and interactive sessions were held with significant turnout and live media coverage.

Among its standout accomplishments this year was receiving more than 800 enrolment applications, leading to the careful selection of 85 trainees for its specialized projects. Additionally, the program conducted five training workshops led by six qualified trainers, which culminated in the publication of six new books by young authors. To further advance the spread of knowledge, over 60,000 books were distributed across a range of genres through ‘My Family is Reading’, including family books, novels, children’s literature, leadership and personal development, and criticism.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “DIPW embodies the UAE’s vision for knowledge creation and the empowerment of Arab youth to develop their creative abilities, enhance their literary skills, and expand their global presence. Its integrated model combining professional training, knowledge production, and global engagement further cements Dubai’s standing as a global center for science and knowledge. The program’s distinguished achievements over the years, and especially in 2025, reflect MBRF’s commitment to supporting young talent, advancing the intellectual landscape, and enhancing the international visibility of Arab literature.”

His Excellency reiterated that DIPW will continue to advance its mission of supporting Arab creativity and literary innovators across multiple disciplines.

Additionally, DIPW deepened its societal and intellectual impact through the Knowledge Lounge initiative, which presented over 300 sessions and interactive events, attended by nearly 15,000 participants. More than 80 writers and trainers took part in the sessions, who shared their valuable insights and expertise with the audience. The Knowledge Lounge maintains its weekly activities in the UAE and across several Arab countries, affirming its role as a sustainable intellectual platform that encourages reading, literary discussions, and active interaction between writers and the public.