Jordan Source, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE) in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), launched Discover Digital Jordan, where they welcomed 10 global CEOs, industry analysts and thought leaders for an immersive three-day visit aimed to showcase Jordan’s dynamic digital economy, highly skilled talent, and growing ecosystem in nurturing innovation.

Taking place from 19-21 May, the three-day tour served as a strategic opportunity to strengthen Jordan’s growing stature as a regional tech and outsourcing hub, particularly in the fields of Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) and Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO). The tour aimed at forging long-term partnerships built on trust, innovation and opportunity through curated events and firsthand engagements with local industry leaders.

The tour launched on 19 May with an all-day event at the W Hotel Amman, where guests were introduced to Jordan’s value proposition through a series of insightful presentations, keynotes, and panel discussions. Representatives from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and industry leaders laid out the strategic incentives and support structure that make Jordan a premier outsourcing destination.

A major highlight of the day was a panel discussion featuring tech trailblazers sharing their experience with the visiting leaders. It brought together Wa’ed Hawamdeh, Managing Director of Concentrix, Sulayman Ellayan, CEO of Extensya, and Faisal Kawar, Managing Partner of MENADevs, for a candid conversation on why international companies are turning to Jordan for high-quality, scalable outsourcing solutions. The panel was moderated by Andrew Wrobel, Chief Reinvention Officer at Emerging Europe.

Another panel turned the spotlight on inclusive innovation, featuring Bushra Atassi, CEO of SkyTech, Zeena Majali, Co-founder of Crystel, and Nour Khrais, CEO of Maysalward. Together, they painted a picture of a digital economy that puts women, youth, and underserved communities at its center, highlighting a value-driven model of employment and talent nurturing.

Additional insights came from key figures, including: Eyad Abu Khorma, CEO of Aqaba Digital Hub, who underscored Jordan’s robust digital infrastructure, and Mutaz Nabulsi, CEO of Estarta, who showcased the advanced services Jordan exports globally from cybersecurity to cloud tech. Nidal Bitar, CEO of int@j, provided further context with shared ecosystem data and growth trends, while Amjad Al Sadeq, CEO-Levant of Network International, wrapped up the event by highlighting Jordan’s leadership in fintech and regional innovation.

Day two took participants beyond the boardroom and into the beating heart of Jordan’s tech ecosystem with site visits to King Hussein Business Park. The visiting CEOs witnessed innovation in action, from Globitel’s telecom solutions serving millions, to Tamatem’s culture-rooted mobile gaming success, and Network International’s fintech infrastructure. In addition, Al Hussein Technical University (HTU), led by President Dr. Ismail Hunaiti, demonstrated how the Kingdom building a future-ready workforce through skills-driven education, enriching the pipeline from student to professional.

The visit culminated with a trip to Petra, offering a reflection not only on Jordan’s ancient heritage but also its enduring capacity for vision and ingenuity. As guests walked through the stone-carved legacy of a civilization built on innovation, they drew a powerful parallel to Jordan’s modern digital aspirations.

This multi-day tour is part of Jordan Source’s ongoing efforts in its mission to elevate the Kingdom’s profile as a tech powerhouse. By connecting global leaders with local excellence, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship reinforces its commitment to position Jordan as an ideal partner for technology and innovation.