Dubai, UAE: The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) granted zero-duty access to the UAE market for India-made toys. This initiative rode on the back of the 2020 directive by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost local manufacturing in the toys sector, and, subsequently, increase exports.

Today, in India, toy imports have already been reduced by over 50%, whereas exports have increased by a whopping 240%.

The new scenario allows India to actively push for toys exports to the UAE — and the rest of the world. Toy Biz 2025 will be held in New Delhi between 4 to 7 July to underscore this exponential opportunity and showcase this burgeoning sector.

Toy Biz 2025 will host nearly 400 Indian brands, all eager to display the nation’s evolving toy production prowess. This presents an unparalleled opportunity for international procurers to source inventive and premium-quality toys directly from Indian manufacturers.

“Toy Biz 2025 will not only underscore the impressive expansion in domestic manufacturing but also accentuate the escalating emphasis on excellence, innovation, and safety benchmarks,” said Mr Ajay Aggarwal, President of the Toy Association of India.

The UAE is a significant global toy importer, ranking among the top 10 in the world. The market here can avail of advantages like shorter shipping times from India, stringent quality control, lower ocean freight costs, and the ability for buyers to visit factories within a day’s travel.

“The UAE toy market has seen notable improvements in the quality and range of Indian toys, but for India to truly break into the premium 35% segment, the focus must shift to local innovation, stronger branding, and building a global identity beyond just being a supplier ,” said Syed Adil Qamar, Head - Sales & Operations, Rosman Trading LLC - Middle East.

India exports soft toys, sports toys, building development toys, educational toys, board games and puzzles, musical toys, and electronic toys. Government initiatives such as amplified tariffs on inbound shipments (escalating from 20% to 70% between FY20 and FY24) and stringent Quality Control Orders (QCO) enacted in January 2021 have palpably reshaped trade patterns. The resolve to nurture a robust indigenous toy manufacturing foundation is further emphasized by the National Action Plan for Toys (2020), which endeavors to galvanize local production, champion homegrown toys brands like Ok Play, Jammbo, Playgro, ToyPlus, Ankit Toys, Smartivity, Funskool, Girnar, Funzoo Toys, Frank, Skillmatics, Olympia Games & Toys, Toysmith, Panda, Young Wheels and harness playthings as educational instruments. The recent pronouncement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding a novel scheme to fortify the toy manufacturing ecosystem signals an even more vigorous impetus to position India as a preeminent global toy hub.

Seize this opportunity to be part of India's burgeoning toy revolution at the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Exhibition between 4 to 7 July at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi. For more details, email: toyassociationofindia@gmail.com

