Abu Dhabi, UAE – The National Insurance Company – Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest hospital and health insurance group in the Middle East, will host an educational webinar focused on thyroid disorders and obesity. The session is part of Daman’s wider efforts to foster healthier communities by equipping individuals with the knowledge they need to take proactive control of their health.

The session will provide key advice on recognising thyroid-related symptoms, understanding the connection between thyroid function and Obesity, and making effective lifestyle and treatment decisions to manage both conditions. The webinar will include a 45-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute live question and answer session.

Daman’s health and wellness webinar series forms part of a broader effort to encourage preventive care across the UAE. Through these accessible, expert-led sessions, Daman continues to support nationwide efforts for a healthier society.

The upcoming webinar is open to members of the public, who can attend the event using the link on Daman’s official website and social media platforms.

About The National Insurance Company – Daman

The National Insurance Company – Daman is a comprehensive, multi-line insurer and the UAE’s leading health insurance provider, delivering tailored health insurance solutions to more than 3 million members in the UAE.

Daman was established in 2005 and began its operations in May 2006 as the first and only dedicated health insurer in the UAE.

In May 2025, Daman adopted its new legal name to reflect its expansion beyond health insurance into broader offerings, starting with Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance. This follows earlier diversification, with the launch of the Daman Gratuity and Employee Benefits (GEB) Trust in 2024.

Daman is a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest hospital and health insurance group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and extensive expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. As the leading health insurer, Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications.