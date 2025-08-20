PHOTO
The Egyptian government is in talks with India’s BDR Pharmaceuticals to set up a local facility for the production of biologics and cancer medications, according to a news report.
The proposed facility aims to significantly lower the country’s import bill for specialty drugs - particularly oncology treatments - which place considerable pressure on the national budget and foreign currency reserves, Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, told Daily News Egypt.
He called for stakeholders to set a clear timeline and expedite the registration of products through the Egyptian Drug Authority.
No details in the factory were disclosed.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
