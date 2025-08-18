Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced on Sunday that more than 30 million medical and therapeutic services were provided through general, central, and specialised hospitals nationwide between January and June 2025, as part of the government’s efforts to expand healthcare access and improve service quality.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the services covered emergency care and outpatient clinics, noting that 4.42 million citizens received imaging services—including X-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds, MRIs, and mammograms. He added that 33,731 patients underwent endoscopy procedures, while hospitals performed 150,745 dialysis sessions during the same period.

Assistant Minister for Therapeutic Affairs Peter Wagih reported that hospitals carried out 733,603 surgeries, ranging from minor procedures to complex operations. Intensive care services were provided to 131,608 patients, while 49,592 newborns received treatment in neonatal units.

Mohamed Abdel Hakim, Head of the Central Administration for Therapeutic Medicine, said the ministry also organised 27 training programmes to boost medical staff performance in fields such as infection control, quality management, neonatal care, obstetrics, endocrinology, and gastrointestinal endoscopy.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to upgrading hospital infrastructure and staff training, ensuring the delivery of comprehensive, high-quality medical services across all governorates.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

