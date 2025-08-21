Egypt Healthcare Authority held talks on Wednesday with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) – Egypt to explore a strategic partnership in healthcare investment and digital transformation, the authority said in an official statement.

The meeting, chaired by Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairperson of the Egypt Healthcare Authority and Supervisor of the Universal Health Insurance Project, brought together ADIB-Egypt CEO Mohamed Ali at the authority’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

El-Sobky said the discussions focused on advancing Egypt’s first “virtual hospital” in Ismailia, alongside a national health data centre, artificial intelligence applications, and integrated e-health platforms. He emphasised that these projects reflect Egypt’s vision to establish Africa’s first virtual hospital and one of the largest digital healthcare facilities in the Middle East.

The talks also addressed specialised financial training programmes for healthcare staff to enhance banking literacy, particularly in Upper Egypt, in line with national efforts to expand financial inclusion and promote digital banking.

Both sides discussed facilitating salary disbursements for healthcare workers through on-site banking services, in addition to supporting young doctors under initiatives launched by the Central Bank of Egypt.

El-Sobky announced that the authority will soon introduce a new public–private partnership (PPP) model aimed at attracting investment funds and banking capital, reinforcing its position as a leading healthcare provider in Egypt. He confirmed that a memorandum of understanding with ADIB-Egypt will be signed to establish a long-term strategic partnership.

ADIB-Egypt CEO Mohamed Ali described the planned partnership as “a significant step toward sustainable healthcare investment,” underscoring the bank’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s national projects and attracting foreign capital, particularly in the health sector.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

