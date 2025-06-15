Saudi Arabia - The International Neurology Conference for the Middle East, Africa and Russia kicked off in Dubai, in cooperation with AbbVie, the global biopharmaceutical research and development company, with the participation of an elite group of international and national speakers and in the presence of several consultants, specialist physicians, researchers, professors and neurology experts from Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russia, in addition to several international, regional and local medical associations. The conference included several scientific lectures that discuss the latest research and treatment methods for many neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, migraine and post-stroke spasticity.

Dr. Abdulrazzaq Al-Bilali, Headache Specialist and Head of the Saudi Headache Chapter, Saudi Neurology Society, commended the continuous efforts of the organizers of this major conference and its success for the fifth consecutive year. Dr. Abdulrazzaq emphasized that scientific research is the cornerstone of progress in the field of neurology. He explained that headache is a health problem that significantly impacts people’s lives and daily activities, and that significant developments have occurred in diagnostic methods and disease management. He emphasized that the future of patient care lies in innovation and evidence-based knowledge.

For his part, Dr. Suhail Al Rukun, consultant neurology, President of Emirates neurology Society in the United Arab Emirates, praised the large turnout at the conference, which included valuable medical discussions, workshops, and a review of the latest recommendations from clinical trials and research in this sector, in addition to presenting the best methods used in the management of patients with neurological diseases. Dr. Suhail added that this prominent scientific event is a good opportunity to exchange experiences and keep up with the latest developments in the neurology field. Organizing this summit for the fifth consecutive year embodies the ongoing commitment to enhancing medical knowledge and achieving the best treatment outcomes for patients. These initiatives help improve the quality of healthcare and open new horizons for improving patients' lives.

Mohammad Aboubakr, Vice President and General Manager of AbbVie’s Middle East, Africa & Russia region, commended the launch of the fifth Neurology Summit, which highlighted the latest emerging scientific and medical developments. He emphasized that organizing the summit reflects AbbVie's commitment to enhancing scientific training and research programs and providing a high level of medical care to serve society members by providing what helps improve their quality of life. The company seeks to help make a real difference in patients' lives, as well as its commitment to raising awareness and health education for patients, and on the other hand, its focus on the fields of education, training and scientific research.

