Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia embarks on its ambitious Giga projects, the inaugural Saudi International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition (Saudi WoodShow) is set to play a pivotal role in linking these grand endeavors with the burgeoning wood and woodworking machinery market. Organized under the banner of the renowned WoodShow Global platform, Saudi WoodShow is slated to take place in Riyadh from May 12 to 14, 2024.

Saudi WoodShow capitalizes on Saudi Arabia's Giga projects, like NEOM and the Red Sea Development Project, fostering growth in the woodworking industry. With a projected 2.85% CAGR until 2028, the sector aligns with MENA's thriving construction market. McKinsey forecasts a tripling of Saudi Arabia's annual spending on projects, exceeding $175 billion by 2024. Current ventures, including NEOM and Red Sea resorts, value at $1.3 trillion, set to increase spending by $180 billion annually in 2026-2027. The WoodShow unites stakeholders, offering a pivotal platform for innovation, partnership, and leveraging the nation's ambitious infrastructure endeavors for economic prosperity.

The inaugural Saudi WoodShow will include renowned names such as Al Arak Wooden Manufacturing Company, TAJCO, Lamintec (Salco Wood), Cotimber SRL, Fian Group, Al Zan Building Material, Advance Decorative Laminates, Cedar Décor, Gizir, Florian Legno, AV Timber, JUODELIAI, Kingdom Middle East, Global Lumber, MOPATECH, and Yas Wood. With each exhibitor bringing their expertise and innovation to the forefront, attendees can expect a diverse and comprehensive showcase of products and solutions spanning the entire wood and woodworking machinery spectrum.

In addition to a stellar lineup of exhibitors, Saudi WoodShow boasts GUMACO as a Strategic Partners. Partner associations such as French Timber, AHEC (American Hardwood Export Council), American Softwood, Malaysian Timber Council, and AIMSAD (Turkish Woodworking Machinery Industrialists Association) will also contribute their insights and resources to enrich the exhibition experience.

While Saudi WoodShow serves as a global platform, it also celebrates local talent and expertise. Alongside international exhibitors and partner associations, the event will feature country pavilions representing Turkey and China, showcasing their respective contributions to the wood and woodworking machinery industry. Additionally, local Saudi exhibitors will highlight the Kingdom's growing presence and potential in the sector.

With an expected turnout of 8,000 visitors and more than 150 exhibitors, Saudi WoodShow is poised to be a landmark event in the region's wood and woodworking machinery calendar. From networking opportunities and business collaborations to product showcases and industry insights, the exhibition promises to offer value to participants at every level.

Participants of Saudi WoodShow can anticipate a diverse showcase of product categories, including MDF, sawn wood, engineered wood, fibreboard, plywood, veneer, edgebanding, panels, abrasives, coatings, woodworking machinery, furniture manufacturing machinery, and woodworking tools and accessories.

