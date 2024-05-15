Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is taking part in the 33rd edition of the Doha International Book Fair, held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre from May 9 to 18, 2024. The Centre showcases over 485 titles from its publications, featuring 50 newly released titles.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre's pavilion, covering 36 square meters at the Doha International Book Fair, serves as an ideal platform for intellectuals, book lovers, and Arabic culture enthusiasts. Visitors can explore the latest offerings from the global publishing industry and delve into international translations. It also presents an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the diverse realms of the Arabic language, with numerous modern and contemporary publications showcased alongside classic works spanning fields such as science, literature, and philosophy. Additionally, the pavilion features a collection of children's and youth literature, comprising hundreds of publications from the Kalima Project and the Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies.

The centre's pavilion offers culture enthusiasts an extensive selection of publications tailored to diverse tastes and ages. The selection includes literary works, historical books, travel guides, and cultural works published by ‘Esdarat’ project. ALC’s participation in this event aims to promote its extensive and varied publications, foster communication with the audience, cultivate a culture of reading, boost the Arabic language, and promote its presence in both Arab and international cultural arenas.

The Sultanate of Oman will be the Guest of Honour at the 33rd edition of the Doha International Book Fair, which is held under the theme ‘Knowledge Builds Civilizations’. The bookfair convenes around 515 participating publishing houses from 42 countries worldwide.

The Doha International Book Fair stands as a prestigious cultural event, drawing significant attention from the cultural community with each successive edition. The 33rd edition of the bookfair features a range of cultural and intellectual initiatives aligned with the aspirations of different generations and the fair's overarching goal of fostering a culture of reading across generations. The fair aims to bolster competitiveness among participating publishing houses while gaining insights into the diverse preferences of the Arab public in the Arabian Gulf region.