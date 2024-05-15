Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the organisation of a series of virtual educational lectures in collaboration with the National Library and Archives (NLA), aimed at spreading awareness of Emirati culture and enhancing authentic values. This initiative is part of both parties' commitment to preserving and ingraining the Emirati heritage and national identity in future generations, and instilling principles of belonging, loyalty, and good citizenship within the local community.

The initiative’s agenda includes six lectures to be delivered by a selection of cultural experts, who will address various topics, including Emirati etiquette and the nation’s role in promoting values of tolerance. It also sheds light on the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s life story, as well as the importance of scientific research and the NLA’s part in maintaining it.

The programme commences on 16 May with the 'Heritage and Emirati Values' lecture, which will explore the profound impact of Emirati decorum on national identity, highlighting its vital role in reinforcing community values and supporting state policies designed to cultivate a generation steeped in authenticity. The lecture will also examine the principal aspects of Emirati etiquette, its influence on shaping the character of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and its contributions to the founding of the UAE.

The programme will also feature 'Scientific Research Methods' on 3 July, and the 'Emirati Women's Day' lecture scheduled for 28 August to celebrate the significant achievements and notable advancements made by Emirati women over the years. On 20 September, an introductory lecture will underscore the pivotal role of the National Library and Archives in safeguarding the state's documentary heritage, as well as detailing its vision, mission, and the services it offers to researchers and the broader public. 'Gems from Zayed's Sayings' on 1 November will delve into the life of the late Sheikh Zayed, his instrumental role in the establishment of the union, his impact on the local community, and the traits of his compassionate, philanthropic personality. Finally, the 'Tolerance in the Emirati Community' lecture on 15 November will discuss the UAE's leadership in promoting values of tolerance, peace, pluralism, and inclusivity.

These lectures are part of a collaborative effort by Dubai Culture and the National Library and Archives, to activate community participation and strengthen the connection of future generations with Emirati heritage. They will be conducted in Arabic and broadcast free of charge to the community via Microsoft Teams, with live translation to sign language for People of Determination.