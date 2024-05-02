RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman met with Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), in Riyadh on Wednesday.



During the meeting, they discussed Saudi Arabia’s preparations and arrangements to host Expo 2030.



The meeting was attended by Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and Acting CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City Eng. Ibrahim Al-Sultan, and Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.



Riyadh Expo 2030 is scheduled to take place from October 2030 to March 2031 under the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.” The Crown Prince stated earlier that the event will coincide with the culmination of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).