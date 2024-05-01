Riyadh: American Express AmCham Annual Golf Tournament will take place at Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, on May 2-3, 2024. Exclusively sponsored by American Express Saudi Arabia and held in collaboration with AmCham Saudi Arabia, the golfing event is celebrating its 28th anniversary this year.

Since its inception, the tournament has fostered networking opportunities and contributed to the Kingdom's broader sports community.

Fahad M. Al Guthami, CEO at American Express Saudi Arabia said: “American Express Saudi Arabia's ongoing sponsorship of American Express AmCham Annual Golf Tournament aims to support golf-related activities domestically while providing a platform for experienced players to excel. We look forward to showing why golf is better with Amex.”

About American Express Saudi

American Express Saudi Arabia is regulated by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) as a Finance Company. The company owns and operates the American Express Card and merchant business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. American Express products have been serving cardmembers, merchants, and corporations in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years, the formation of American Express Saudi Arabia in 1999 represented a major milestone for the development of the American Express Brand in the Kingdom. Combining the resources and expertise of American Express with The Saudi Investment Bank has contributed to developing and expanding the services offered to American Express Cardmembers and merchants in the Kingdom.

Learn more at: https://americanexpress.com.sa/