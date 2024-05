His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received at Qasr Al Watan, on Wednesday, Mehrdad Bazrpash, Minister of Road and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is currently visiting the UAE to attend the meetings of the UAE-Iran Joint Economic Committee.

The two sides discussed UAE-Iran cooperation, particularly ways of expanding bilateral trade.