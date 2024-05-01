SHUAA Capital has announced the settlement of AED 500 million ($136 million) in margin facilities with UAE banks.

The margin facilities - loan facilities provided to leverage investments, typically used for public equities – are associated with an Abu Dhabi-domiciled fund managed by SHUAA’s subsidiary SHUAA GMC.

The settlement follows the investment bank and asset manager recently reaching agreement with noteholders of its $150 million bond following negotiations.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

