Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has unveiled its new corporate identity on the occasion of its 53rd anniversary. This milestone reflects the fund’s ambitious strategic directions, based on global best practices, and aims to support sustainable development ensuring a more advanced and prosperous future for the next 50 years and future generations.

The new identity embodies the core values of the UAE community, emphasising impactful efforts to assist beneficiary countries in achieving their development objectives. It integrates key elements aimed at enhancing ADFD’s brand recognition, reflecting its expanding scope of operations aligning with the visions of partner governments and national institutions to achieve sustainable development goals.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said, “The launch of the new corporate identity marks a milestone in the Fund’s achievements over the past 50 years, under the guidance of our leadership and its commitment to international efforts on promoting sustainable development. The identity reflects our ambition and determination to continue our progress, improve the quality of life in communities, and maintain the UAE’s position as a global leader in development work.”

He further emphasised that the corporate identity would serve as a roadmap for the Fund’s future and strengthen ADFD’s position as a leading global development institution. “It is derived from the UAE’s national goals and its development and economic policies,” he said.

The corporate identity was launched under the theme “Shaping the Future Together”, aligning with the UAE’s strategic vision to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. This slogan highlights the importance of anticipating the future for a sustainable national economy and fostering global prosperity.