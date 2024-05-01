Make the most of delicious experiences at Brunch City and new Expo City Farm café

More chances to enjoy Wellness Days at PXB plant-based café and lifestyle destination

DUBAI – Please see below details of upcoming news and events at Expo City Dubai. For more information or interview requests, the press office (press.office@expocity.ae) is happy to assist.

Please note that operating hours have returned to 1000-1800 for pavilions and 1400-2200 for Garden in the Sky and Rashid and Latifa’s playgrounds. Ticket prices for individual pavilions are AED 50 per adult (ages 12 and above) and AED 40 for children (ages 4-11 years). Garden in the Sky is AED 30 for both adults and children (free for ages 3 and below). Attraction Passes are AED 120 for adults (ages 12 and above) and AED 90 for children (ages 4-11 years). People of determination and children aged three years and under are free of charge.

Perk up at Expo Farm’s new farm-to-table café

Until 31 May 2024, Tuesday-Saturday, 1000-2000

Expo City Farm, Al Forsan Park

The secret is out: Spill the Bean, Expo City Farm’s first farm-to-table café, is now open and will operate as a pop-up until 31 May. Offering perfect pick-me-ups in the form of freshly brewed coffees to home-baked sweet treats and family meals, the al fresco venue prides itself on its local ingredients.

Dance the night away at The Gateway by Soho Garden Festival

4 May, 2200-0500

Opportunity Gate

The Gateway by Soho Garden Festival presents DJ Solomun at Expo City Dubai, the first of a new series of unforgettable party experiences at the spectacular 21-metre-tall Opportunity Gate. The award-winning Bosnian-German DJ is known for his flawless mixing of deep house, techno, melodic house and indie dance and will be supported by a formidable line-up of talent, including the likes of German musician, producer and composer Johannes Brecht. Tickets are priced at AED 200 and can be purchased here.

Get ready to hit the track and be part of the global Wings For Life World Run 2024

5 May, 1500 UAE time (1100 GMT)

Across Expo City Dubai and simultaneously in 200 other locations worldwide

It’s not too late to register for the Wings For Life World Run 2024. Expo City Dubai will be the UAE location for global charity event for the second year running and everyone – young and old, athletes, novices and wheelchair users – is invited to run, or walk, for those who can’t. Known for its fun, innovative and inclusive format, all proceeds go towards spinal cord injury research projects.

Meet us at Arabian Travel Market

6-9 May, 1030-1110

World Trade Centre (WTC)

Join Expo City Dubai at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM). Visit us at the Dubai stand, Dubai World Trade Centre, from 6-9 May to discover the latest innovative products attracting tourists to our impressive city.

Don’t miss the next Wellness Days at PXB Lifestyle

26 May, 23 June, 28 July and 25 August, 1000-1700

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion

Having successfully launched its first Wellness Day on 28 April PXB, Expo City Dubai’s iconic plant-based café and lifestyle destination will host a further four Wellness Days in collaboration with Mulai Community, with the next event scheduled for 26 May. Jam-packed days of health and wellness talks, workshops, low-impact workouts, recovery treatments, market stalls and delicious food, the holistic experiences build on PXB's goal of promoting and enhancing planetary wellness through food and events.

Enjoy six restaurants in one day with Brunch City

Every Saturday until 8 June, 1300-1600; after-party at Cocktail Cocktail, Mobility District, 1600-2200

Across Expo City Dubai

Foodies have been flocking to the recently launched Brunch City, a multi-venue brunch offering delicious bites, live music and free-flowing beverages, all from just AED 149 per person. Select your starting restaurant and then enjoy access to a further five venues, each offering its own signature cuisine and entertainment. Book here.

-Ends-

About Expo City Dubai

An inclusive innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations



The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae

twitter.com/ExpoCityDubai

facebook.com/ExpoCityDubai

instagram.com/ExpoCityDubai

youtube.com/c/ExpoCityDubai

linkedin.com/company/expocitydubai/

tiktok.com/@expocitydubai