The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in collaboration with its partners in federal and local government entities and the private sector, is organising a series of events across the country to celebrate the International Workers’ Day, which is observed on 1st May of every year, with this year being held under the slogan #HonouringOurWorkers.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, congratulated all workers in the UAE, both citizens and residents, on occasion, emphasising their pivotal role as key partners in achieving sustainable development goals, implementing the UAE’s ambitious visions, and enhancing the country’s global leadership at all levels and across all sectors.

“Celebrating workers on their international day is an ongoing commitment that reflects the UAE Government’s humanitarian values and aligns with our strategy at the MMoHRE, which centres on partnership with all components of the labour market,” he said. “Honouring workers and appreciating their efforts provides them with a powerful incentive to persevere and innovate, which, in turn, has a positive impact on the labour market, enhancing workers’ happiness and making them feel appreciated for their role.”

“On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to offering full government support to Emirati workers’ capabilities to join private sector companies and establishing a strategic partnership with the private sector, which stands out for its diversity and ability to continuously create new job opportunities, meeting the aspirations of UAE citizens who have proven their competence across various economic sectors,” Al Awar added. “We thank all workers for their contributions towards enhancing the efficiency, productivity, and global competitive edge of the UAE labour market.”

As part of the weeklong programme planned for celebrating International Workers’ Day, the MoHRE is organising a range of activities, including a cricket tournament for private sector workers, attended by high-level officials from government and private entities, as well as strategic partners. The tournament is accompanied by a series of competitions and artistic events, featuring celebrities and athletes, in addition to a marathon for workers, in coordination with the Dubai Sports Council.

Ministry officials will also be visiting companies that have stood out with their progress in Emiratisation to explore their training and recruitment programmes, meet with Emirati workers in the private sector, and listen to their feedback. Visits will also be organised at various labour accommodation facilities across the country to meet with workers and distribute gifts to them.

Furthermore, the programme features various accompanying events to engage community members. These include launching the hashtag #HonouringOurWorkers, along with activities to encourage the community and companies to participate in International Workers’ Day celebrations.

The programme also includes collaborating with the ‘Giving Family’ initiative to organise an event with recreational activities for workers.

To promote the spirit of tolerance and coexistence in the country, the MoHRE, in collaboration with a group of government and local entities and private sector companies, is overseeing a programme of events for workers of all nationalities across the UAE, which reflects the country’s competitiveness and status as a leading destination for living and working.