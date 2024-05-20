Muscat: Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) is focusing on transitioning to an integrated provider of digital solutions and services and aligning its strategies with the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and the National Program for the Digital Economy by introducing the latest technologies and enhancing the infrastructure, it was revealed at a media briefing on Monday.

Talal Bin Saeed bin Marhoon al Mamari, Omantel, "There will be a partnership with a marketing company to provide advertising and marketing services. which will be launched on a trial basis at the end of the year and or the beginning of next year.

He added that the company recently signed two partnership agreements with Amazon Internet Services (AWS) for a cloud project to build the national capabilities of the Sultanate of Oman in the field of cloud solutions, and the second agreement related to launching an electronic commercial market that contributes to providing business opportunities and growth for companies and small institutions by helping them expand regionally.

Omantel has also signed an agreement with Google to provide edge computing solutions using artificial intelligence.

@Omantel

The Omantel Academy will soon be opened, which focuses on developing artificial intelligence skills, developing cadres in the field of technology, and keeping pace with Oman Vision 2040 in cooperation with international partners.

Al Mamari said that Omantel attaches great importance to community service projects and initiatives through its spending on social investment projects in 2022 and 2023, which amounted to RO1.2 million riyals, benefiting more than 270,000 people in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

He said that 79 percent of the total contracts were awarded to local companies, which amounted to more than RO49.5 million.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

