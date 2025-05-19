RIYADH — The second meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council discussed ways to further intensify mechanisms for bilateral cooperation in various fields and ways to enhance joint coordination on issues of mutual concern and serving their common interests.



Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan co-chaired the meeting at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday.



Earlier, the ministers held a meeting during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields. They also discussed major developments in the region.



At the conclusion of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council meeting, Prince Faisal and Hakan Fidan signed the minutes of the meeting. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed regarding cooperation in the field of diplomatic training between the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diplomatic Academy at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The MoU was signed on the Saudi side by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Walid Al-Kheraiji, and on the Turkish side by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Nuh Yilmaz. The meeting was also attended by Assistant Minister of Defense Eng. Talal Al-Otaibi, Assistant Minister of Culture Eng. Rakan Al-Touq, Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor Dr. Abdullah Abu Thnain, Assistant Minister of Investment Eng. Ibrahim Al-Mubarak, Saudi Ambassador to Turkiye Fahd Abu Al-Nasr, and Secretary of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council Eng. Fahd Al-Harthi.

