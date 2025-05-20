Egypt’s Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad has called for deeper collaboration between governments and the private sector across the Arab world to accelerate the region’s transition to a green economy, warning that ongoing conflicts must not obscure pressing sustainability challenges such as food and water security.

Speaking at the opening session of the Arab Sustainability Expo, held in Cairo from 18–20 May, Fouad emphasized that the gathering represented more than just a digital platform or institutional effort. “This is a strong signal that the Arab ambition for a better future remains alive,” she said.

The event, held under the auspices of the Arab League and organized by the Sustainability Partners Coalition, convened government leaders, private sector stakeholders, and international organizations to advance regional integration on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Sustainability is not just environmental—it also involves integrating social and economic dimensions,” Fouad noted, highlighting how rapid digitization and the impacts of climate change disproportionately affect vulnerable communities.

She underscored the need to align environmental goals with economic incentives to attract private investment. Fouad cited Egypt’s updated investment law, which offers targeted incentives across four key green sectors: renewable energy, green hydrogen, waste management, and alternatives to single-use plastic bags.

During a panel titled “Effective Partnerships for a Sustainable Future,” Fouad called for reducing bureaucratic hurdles and rebranding the environment as an investment opportunity. She pointed to Egypt’s renewable energy sector as a model of success, referencing the introduction of feed-in tariffs in 2015 and subsequent regulatory adjustments that have boosted private sector participation.

Fouad also detailed Egypt’s progress in securing climate finance, with $470m mobilized for clean energy projects through global mechanisms such as the Green Climate Fund, Adaptation Fund, and Global Environment Facility.

To streamline green investments, the Environment Ministry has established a dedicated Environmental and Climate Investment Unit to coordinate between funding sources and stakeholders. The ministry has also launched a national climate investment platform, highlighting 62 project opportunities spanning small, medium, and large-scale initiatives in partnership with local banks.

Fouad noted that Egypt’s first climate finance initiative, launched in 2019, provided technical support through the Central Bank of Egypt to train domestic banks on distinguishing between sustainable development and climate-related investments.

She added that Egypt’s national climate strategy to 2050 and a corresponding 2030 action plan prioritize integrated projects across energy, water, and agriculture to enhance resilience and attract blended finance.

The Arab Sustainability Expo serves as a regional platform for showcasing innovative solutions and best practices in green technologies, environmental governance, and inclusive development. The forum includes participation from Arab ministers, major financial institutions, and leading companies from Egypt, Jordan, and the Gulf.

