Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has formed a national committee of artificial intelligence specialists from both the public and private sectors to advance the sultanate’s AI agenda in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the country’s digital transformation strategy.

The committee has been tasked with guiding national efforts to integrate AI into key sectors such as education, healthcare, logistics, finance and public services. Acting as a national think tank, it will provide expert insights on emerging AI technologies and their practical applications in addressing real-world challenges.

A ministry official said the committee’s responsibilities include advising the government on AI policies, developing education and training programmes, and reviewing existing legislation related to AI. The committee will also recommend measures to enhance Omani expertise in AI, propose updates to regulatory frameworks, and monitor global AI developments to assess their impact on the sultanate.

A significant part of its mandate involves addressing the ethical aspects of AI, including guidelines for transparency, accountability and data protection. These guidelines will reflect Omani cultural values while aligning with international standards.

In addition, the committee will shape frameworks for AI-related education and research collaborations with international institutions. It will also identify sectors with high potential for AI-driven economic diversification and prepare strategic roadmaps to support public-private partnerships aimed at accelerating AI adoption in the sultanate.

The committee is expected to evaluate potential risks, such as algorithmic bias and misuse of personal data, to promote responsible innovation and safeguard society.

Chaired by Dr Ahmed Saeed al Ma’ashari, Assistant Professor at College of Engineering in Sultan Qaboos University, committee members include Ibrahim Abdullah al Hosni from Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ghada Nasser al Kharousi from Central Bank of Oman, Mahmoud Nasser al Nafei from Invospark, Dr Riyadh Abdul Aziz al Balushi from Decree Company, Dr Younis Saeed al Anqoudi from Transom Handling, and Tawwa Abdullah al Dawood from MTCIT.

Formation of the committee comes as Oman seeks to position AI as a cornerstone of its National Digital Economy Programme. MTCIT aims to improve and unify the country’s AI efforts under a coordinated national strategy, ensuring Oman is well-prepared to leverage future technologies while managing related risks responsibly.

