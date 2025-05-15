MUSCAT: Amidst the accelerating digital transformation the world is witnessing today, the Supreme Judicial Council organised an international symposium on "Foresight Artificial Intelligence in Judicial Work" on Wednesday, under the auspices of Shaikh Ghosn bin Hilal al Alawi, Chairman of the State Audit Institution. The symposium brought together an elite group of ministers, under-secretaries, judges, as well as experts and researchers from the Sultanate of Oman and abroad. The event was aimed at exploring the prospects of utilising artificial intelligence (AI) in judiciary and to envision its future in this vital sector.

Shaikh Issa al Azri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Judicial Council, emphasised that AI is no longer just a technological option, but has become a fundamental pillar for enhancing institutional efficiency and improving service quality. He pointed out that judicial institutions can benefit from AI to accelerate dispute resolution, improve accuracy and facilitate access to justice. However, he stressed that these technologies must remain supportive tools for judges, not a replacement.

Al Azri added that AI offers wide-ranging capabilities to develop advanced analytical tools that help retrieve legal precedents, classify cases, predict their resolution timelines and assist judges in drafting verdicts, all while maintaining the core values and principles of justice.

For his part, Dr Salem al Hashmi, Assistant Secretary-General, highlighted Oman’s significant focus on the government digital transformation programme as a key driver for enhancing the national economy and attracting investments. He affirmed the Supreme Judicial Council’s commitment to keeping pace with technological developments by adopting the latest innovations, such as AI-based judgment prediction tools, chatbots for legal consultations and blockchain technology to document rulings and judicial records, aiming to simplify procedures and achieve justice with high efficiency and quality.

The symposium reviewed 11 research papers distributed across three main themes. The first addressed the legal, ethical and security challenges associated with AI in the judiciary. The second explored practical applications of AI technologies in judicial work. The third discussed international cooperation and future developments in this field. The symposium also featured in-depth discussions on critical issues such as the quality of data feeding AI systems, the need to protect privacy and countering biases that could undermine judicial impartiality. It emphasised the importance of balancing the use of advanced technologies with the protection of human rights and promoting transparency, which is essential for building public trust.

The symposium concluded with several important recommendations covering legislative, ethical and technical dimensions. On the legislative level, it called for the issuance of clear laws regulating the use of AI in judicial work, defining permissible tools such as analysis, prediction and risk assessment software, while ensuring effective human oversight at all stages.

It also stressed the need to enact legislation to protect data from misuse and to establish a legal framework for accountability regarding AI errors, reaffirming that these systems are supportive tools, not replacements for judges. Additionally, the recommendations highlighted the importance of defining the legal value of AI outputs and expanding the use of such tools throughout all stages of litigation — from providing legal advice to individuals to managing court procedures.

At the ethical level, the symposium emphasised the need for AI developers to commit to transparency and provide clear, understandable information to the public. It recommended the establishment of an Algorithmic Transparency Committee to monitor AI systems’ performance and ensure they are free of bias. It also stressed preserving judges' discretionary authority in making final decisions and preventing them from becoming mere executors of machine-generated outcomes. Developers were urged to consider human and social factors when designing algorithms. The symposium highlighted that data is the "fuel" of AI systems, requiring careful and responsible input to ensure justice is served. It also called for enhancing international cooperation to exchange expertise and build joint judicial capacities, ensuring that all countries benefit from these technologies in line with agreed ethical standards.

At the technical level, the symposium stressed the importance of developing the judicial sector’s technical infrastructure, providing continuous training for its staff and updating AI tools to secure them against cyber threats. It also recommended strengthening partnerships between judicial authorities and leading technology companies to leverage their experience in this field.

