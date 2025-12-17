MUSCAT: Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals and AtkinsRéalis convened the “Powering the Future: Oman Electricity Innovation Showcase”, bringing together senior leaders from government, utilities, regulators and industry to address the country’s rising electricity demand driven by AI-led economic growth.

Held on December 10, the event examined how Oman can meet future power needs through a balanced mix of nuclear energy, renewables, advanced grids and energy storage, while remaining aligned with its net-zero emissions target by 2050.

Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, said a secure and sustainable power system is central to Oman’s industrial strategy, including initiatives such as the Oman Digital Triangle, which envisages gigawatt-scale AI superclusters under the National Digital Infrastructure Roadmap. He said the collaboration highlights technologies and delivery models that can diversify the energy mix, strengthen grid resilience and accelerate progress towards national goals.

The showcase featured sessions on decarbonisation pathways, grid resilience for AI intensive economies and the complementary roles of nuclear energy and intermittent renewables. Expert talks covered regional grid interconnections, hydrogen, finance and advanced grid technologies, while panel discussions explored integration, policy frameworks and investment sequencing. Delegates also participated in interactive simulations on managing grid operations with diversified supply mixes.

Todd Smith, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at CANDU Energy Inc, said reliable, clean baseload power is essential for a modern, data-driven economy. He noted that nuclear energy provides dispatchable, low-carbon capacity that enables countries to scale renewables without compromising grid stability or affordability.

The discussions come at a critical time, with Oman’s electricity demand growing at an annual rate of 6.1% and regional consumption projected to rise sharply by 2035. Rapid expansion of data centres, rising cooling needs and wider electrification are placing added pressure on power systems across the Gulf.

Matthew Tribe, Global Market Lead for Buildings & Places at AtkinsRéalis, said the showcase aimed to move beyond theory by identifying practical, evidence-based pathways. He noted that combining renewables, advanced storage, grid-forming technologies and proven nuclear solutions can support near-term growth while positioning Oman as a regional leader in resilient, low-carbon energy systems.

