Cairo: BASF Agriculture Solutions, a business unit of the chemical entity BASF, has appointed Youssef Babouih as Country Manager for its operations in Egypt and the Middle East, effective February 2025, according to a press release.

Babouih brings 20 years of experience in sales and market development, including more than 12 years of specialization in the agribusiness sector, where he built a strong track record in strategic execution, customer engagement, and driving growth across North Africa and the Middle East.

Prior to his appointment, Babouih served as Country Manager for Northwest Africa and Managing Director of Nunhems Maroc under BASF APV, where he led high-performing teams, shaped go-to-market strategies, and strengthened distribution networks.

Commenting on his new role, Youssef Babouih, Country Manager for BASF Agricultural Solutions in Egypt and the Middle East, said: “Egypt and the Middle East are rapidly evolving markets with unique needs and tremendous potential.”

Babouih added: “I look forward to working with our partners, customers, and BASF teams to deliver sustainable, tailored solutions that empower growers and support food security across the region.”

