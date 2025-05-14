Oman Flour Mills (OFM), one of the leading national companies in the food manufacturing sector, has announced a strategic partnership with Elevatus, the award-winning provider of AI-powered recruitment solutions.

This collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency of OFM’s hiring operations by automating processes and offering an advanced candidate experience that aligns with the company’s ongoing vision of innovation and development.

This step comes in line with OFM’s strategy to adopt cutting-edge technologies that contribute to accelerating recruitment processes, improving communication with candidates, and ensuring the selection of top-tier talent. Elevatus’ platform will empower OFM’s HR team to effectively manage all stages of the hiring journey — from posting jobs to welcoming new hires.

Safiya Adam, Human Resources Director at Oman Flour Mills, commented:

“Our partnership with Elevatus is a major step toward building a future-ready recruitment process. By eliminating manual bottlenecks and introducing intelligent automation, we’re not only optimizing internal efficiency but also ensuring a professional and engaging experience for every candidate.”

With Elevatus' solutions, OFM can now send personalized messages to candidates with real-time updates on their application status — elevating the candidate experience and reinforcing the company’s professionalism in talent engagement.

Nadin Zureikat, Chief Revenue Officer at Elevatus, added:

“We are proud to partner with Oman Flour Mills — a national icon in food manufacturing. By leveraging our all-in-one recruitment platform, OFM will be empowered to attract, assess, and hire top talent effortlessly, while delivering a world-class candidate experience aligned with their brand values.”

The collaboration is a testament to Elevatus’ expanding footprint in Oman— supporting the nation’s top enterprises with AI-powered recruitment solutions that are faster, smarter, and built to scale. In addition, this partnership reflects OFM’s commitment to keeping pace with digital transformation and solidifies its position as an employer of choice that embraces innovation across all aspects of the workplace.

