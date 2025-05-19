Muscat: In a strategic move that reflects the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology's commitment to localizing modern technologies to serve people and society, the Ministry has issued the Public Policy for the Safe and Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems. This policy aims to govern the use of advanced technologies in a manner aligned with human values and national principles, while enhancing the Sultanate’s competitiveness in digital transformation and technological innovation.

This policy serves as a national reference framework stemming from the National Program for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Digital Technologies—one of the key initiatives supporting Oman Vision 2040. The document emphasizes the need for responsible and transparent use of AI systems, including generative AI, in an environment that respects individual privacy and promotes sustainable development.

A Vision Balancing Technology and Humanity

The policy focuses on establishing clear ethical principles and technical controls to govern the lifecycle of AI systems—from development to deployment. It is built on human-centric pillars such as transparency, fairness, accountability, inclusivity, and privacy. It also emphasizes ensuring human oversight in sensitive decisions, implementing necessary measures to reduce bias, and addressing risks related to the misuse of data or system outputs.

Furthermore, the policy mandates that all entities developing or utilizing AI systems—whether in the public or private sector—must implement effective governance. This includes regular performance evaluations, documentation of decision-making processes, and submission of compliance reports upon request by relevant regulatory authorities.

Fostering a Digital Environment and Empowering Innovation



The Ministry affirmed that this policy is part of its broader efforts to create a balanced legislative and regulatory environment that encourages innovation and supports digital entrepreneurship while considering ethical and societal aspects. The document also aims to reinforce Oman’s position as a hub for emerging technologies and enhance its digital readiness to keep pace with global developments in AI.

Call for Institutional Commitment and Sectoral Integration

The Ministry called on all regulatory bodies to align their internal systems with the content of this policy and to disseminate it to their affiliated entities to ensure coherence across the national regulatory framework. It also noted that additional sector-specific regulations may be issued, provided they adhere to the controls outlined in the document.

This policy embodies Oman’s strategic orientation toward leveraging AI as an enabling tool to build a leading and sustainable digital economy. It promotes responsible, safe, and ethical use of AI to serve humanity, uphold values, and strengthen the Sultanate’s presence on the global technological innovation stage.

