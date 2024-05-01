Dr. Karim El Solh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Capital, confirmed that the company aims to increase its assets under management (AuM) from the current US$2.4 billion to around $3.15 billion by the next year 2025.

El Solh, in statements to Emirates News Agency (WAM), stated that Gulf Capital is currently investing in its third private equity fund, which is worth $750 million. He noted that the fund had invested 90 percent of the funds collected so far, and is in the process of investing the remaining 10 percent before launching its fourth fund, expected to be worth $750 million.

He added that the company has completed 8 investment deals during the current year, including 4 acquisition deals and 4 exits from companies within its third portfolio, focusing on sectors such as technology, fintech, healthcare, business services, consumer, and sustainability, as they are considered growth sectors for the future.

El Solh also highlighted that the economic corridor between East and West Asia is the fastest-growing economic passage in the world. He noted that Gulf Capital has 18 years of investments in this economic corridor, where the company has conducted 15 successful expansion deals in Asia for several of its companies. Additionally, it has worked on expanding its operations within this economic corridor.