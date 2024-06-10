BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has appointed Mohammad Al Fahim as Managing Director and Head of the UAE to lead client business in the UAE, Oman and Bahrain.

Originally from Dubai, Al Fahim has previously held leadership roles in the region including establishing and leading Goldman Sachs Abu Dhabi’s ADGM branch and heading the UAE business for Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

He previously spent six years working at the Mubadala Investment Company, a statement said.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

