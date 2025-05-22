Egypt - Hossam Heiba, CEO of Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), met with Alpha Lau, Director-General of Invest Hong Kong, to discuss Hong Kong’s experience in developing centralized financial and business districts—a model that has positioned the city as Asia’s premier hub for wealth management and investment funds.

Heiba highlighted Egypt’s ambitions to replicate a similar model through a newly drafted law on central financial and business zones. The legislation is designed to create a supportive environment for financial companies and institutions to manage investments, facilitate global trade, and ultimately position Egypt as a leading investment destination across Africa and the Middle East.

“This isn’t just about redirecting capital flows; it’s about becoming a magnet for them,” Heiba said. He emphasized that Egypt shares several economic characteristics with China, including a large domestic market and the capacity to absorb substantial investments across a wide range of sectors.

Heiba also noted Egypt’s human capital advantage, pointing to the many Egyptian economists, bankers, engineers, and entrepreneurs who already lead successful investment funds throughout the region.

He outlined the government’s focus on priority sectors for high-employment and export-driven investment with strong local content. These include renewable energy, automotive manufacturing, textiles, electronics and home appliances, pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics, healthcare, and education.

Alpha Lau described Hong Kong as a “permanent bridge” between China and the global economy. She cited its business-friendly tax regime, efficient investment procedures, and broad network of free trade agreements as factors that make it an ideal platform for Chinese companies to expand abroad.

Lau revealed that there is growing interest among Chinese investors to channel capital into Egypt through Hong Kong-based investment vehicles. Egypt’s strategic location and its preferential access to African, Arab, and European markets make it an attractive destination for cross-border expansion. This momentum, she noted, was a key reason behind Invest Hong Kong’s decision to open an office in Cairo last year.

