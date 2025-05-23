UBS Global Wealth Management on Thursday raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,000 from 5,800 and initiated a June 2026 target of 6,400.

The research group also raised its 2025 expectation for S&P 500 earnings per share to $260 from $250 and forecast 2026 EPS of $280, up from its previous estimate of $275.

David Lefkowitz, head of U.S. equities, cited a better than expected first quarter earnings season and slightly higher expectations for GDP growth in the second half of the year for the changes. (Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Chris Reese)