RAS AL KHAIMAH - Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) entered a strategic partnership with Pioneer Asset Management, a leading and independent wealth advisory firm, to enhance the financial planning support available to its clients.

Under this agreement, RAKEZ will refer businesses and individuals seeking expert wealth management and estate planning services to Pioneer, which will deliver personalised advisory solutions in full compliance with the UAE financial regulations.

In addition to tailored advice, RAKEZ clients will gain access to secure offshore investment accounts, comprehensive estate and succession planning, and fully insured wealth platforms offering structured portfolios with competitive target returns.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Mohammed Kutyba, Director of Value Added Services at RAKEZ, and Guneet Pal Singh, Founder and Managing Director of Pioneer Asset Management, at Compass Coworking Centre.

With 22 years of experience serving high-net-worth individuals globally, Pioneer Asset Management is headquartered in the UAE and has a strong presence across the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and Europe. The firm is known for its client-first philosophy and bespoke approach to wealth creation and preservation.

This collaboration marks a strategic step in RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to build a holistic support system for its community of entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners. By aligning with one of the region’s most trusted financial advisory firms, RAKEZ is enhancing its suite of services to help clients safeguard their assets, plan wisely, and grow sustainably.