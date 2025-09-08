Rothschild & Co, a leading wealth and asset management company, has announced that it has signed a deal with Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB), a leading financial institution in the Europe nation of Liechtenstein, to onboard its employees and clients in the UAE through a referral agreement, significantly expanding its wealth management presence in the region.

The agreement with LLB will bring around 20 employees to Rothschild & Co’s Wealth Management business, with a potential of around CHF1 billion ($1.4 billion) in assets.

As a strategically important location with significant growth potential, expanding its presence in Dubai through a complementary portfolio of clients in the UHNW space enables Rothschild & Co to achieve a broader market reach, operational efficiencies, and an expanded service offering across public and private markets and corporate advisory.

The combined platform strengthens the firm’s holistic wealth management proposition, delivering enhanced value to clients and employees.

Alexandre de Rothschild, Executive Chairman of Rothschild & Co, said: "In recent years, we have experienced continuous strong growth in our global wealth management and Middle East businesses. The onboarding of LLB’s business in the UAE is an excellent fit and further supports our strategy across one of our key global business pillars and fastest growing regions. This represents our high conviction in the UAE’s potential, given the increasing concentration of both regional and global wealth here."

As per the deal, Rothschild & Co will aim to employ all current LLB employees, as well as take on the top European bank’s existing office in Dubai.

Together, Rothschild & Co’s Wealth Management division in the Middle East, led by Sascha Benz, Head of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management, Middle East, will have around 25 employees in total.

Laurent Gagnebin, Partner and CEO of Wealth Management Switzerland, Rothschild & Co, said: "Since opening the Wealth Management business in Dubai almost a year ago, we have already built a strong network leveraging our local Global Advisory business."

"The deal with LLB now gives us a real boost and will allow us to quickly consolidate and further expand our market position. I am convinced that we have a strong offering for our current and future clients in the region and can provide them with optimal support in structuring and managing their assets in the increasingly volatile world we live in. We look forward to welcoming LLB’s clients within the Rothschild & Co global network," he stated.

Saeed Al Awar, Partner and Head of the Middle East at Rothschild & Co, said: "We have been present in the region for nearly 20 years and have been growing and investing in our business continuously through the cycles. We are extremely confident in the sustained growth potential of the UAE and the wider region."

"The deal with LLB further strengthens our Wealth Management proposition and deepens our offering to clients locally. It also enhances the trust and integrity of the relationships we can build with clients as the region increasingly becomes a hub for both regional and global wealth, and entrepreneurs. We look forward to welcoming LLB’s clients and employees to the wider network and team of Rothschild & Co," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

