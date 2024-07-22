BlackRock is boosting its presence in the Middle East with the establishment of its research unit in the UAE and relocating its chief strategist to Dubai.

The asset management firm has appointed Ben Powell as Chief Middle East & APAC Investment Strategist for its BlackRock Investment Institute (BII), who will work with clients across the whole region.

Powell has worked more than 23 years of in Capital Markets and will relocate to the UAE from Singapore to lead BII’s regional initiatives while also continuing to oversee BII activities in the APAC region.

BII generates proprietary research to provide insights on markets, macroeconomics, sustainability, geopolitics and portfolio construction.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

bindu.rai@lseg.com